Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's Death
The Haryana IAS Officers' Association has urged authorities to address issues raised by IAS officer Amneet P Kumar following the alleged suicide of her husband, IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. They seek a fair investigation into the case and have asked for protection for Amneet Kumar.
The Haryana IAS Officers' Association has implored both the state government and Chandigarh administration to take seriously the issues highlighted by bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar. Kumar, the wife of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, claims pressing concerns which she raised following her husband's alleged suicide on October 7.
The association lamented the loss of the IPS officer, whose dedication to public service they praised and came together in solidarity with the officer's family during this challenging time. They emphasized the necessity for a thorough, unbiased investigation surrounding the conditions leading to the officer's death.
A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the case. However, the officer's family has not yet consented to a post-mortem. Sources indicate that the deceased officer left a suicide note accusing senior officers of severe harassment, calling for significant action against those named.
