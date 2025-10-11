Left Menu

Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's Death

The Haryana IAS Officers' Association has urged authorities to address issues raised by IAS officer Amneet P Kumar following the alleged suicide of her husband, IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. They seek a fair investigation into the case and have asked for protection for Amneet Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:21 IST
Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana IAS Officers' Association has implored both the state government and Chandigarh administration to take seriously the issues highlighted by bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar. Kumar, the wife of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, claims pressing concerns which she raised following her husband's alleged suicide on October 7.

The association lamented the loss of the IPS officer, whose dedication to public service they praised and came together in solidarity with the officer's family during this challenging time. They emphasized the necessity for a thorough, unbiased investigation surrounding the conditions leading to the officer's death.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the case. However, the officer's family has not yet consented to a post-mortem. Sources indicate that the deceased officer left a suicide note accusing senior officers of severe harassment, calling for significant action against those named.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
4
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025