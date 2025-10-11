Udine Braces for World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions

Security measures are being ramped up in Udine ahead of Italy's World Cup qualifier against Israel, coinciding with a pro-Palestinian march. The heightened vigilance is a response to potential risks associated with the demonstration.

The pro-Palestinian march, organized by the Committee for Palestine-Udine, is scheduled on the same day as the match, despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Over 10,000 participants are expected to advocate for Palestinian rights.

In anticipation of the match, Udine's Municipality introduced various restrictions, including road closures and food service bans in certain containers. There's a high-security alert for potential unrest, underscored by the National Observatory on Sporting Events classifying the match as high-risk.