Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

The United Nations Security Council expressed concern over rising tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. Russia accused the U.S. of using aggressive tactics on alleged drug boats. Countries call for dialogue and adherence to international law, as military actions raise legality questions and international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council voiced worry over escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela. At a recent meeting, Russia accused the U.S. of adopting a 'cowboy' principle, allegedly attacking drug boats.

France, Greece, and Denmark, among others, urged diplomatic dialogue and adherence to international law to defuse the situation. In recent incidents, the U.S. targeted vessels purportedly carrying narcotics off Venezuela's coast.

Russia condemned these maneuvers as international law violations, while Venezuela warned of potential armed conflict. Other U.N. members emphasized coordinated strategies over military responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

