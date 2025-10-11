Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

The United Nations Security Council voiced worry over escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela. At a recent meeting, Russia accused the U.S. of adopting a 'cowboy' principle, allegedly attacking drug boats.

France, Greece, and Denmark, among others, urged diplomatic dialogue and adherence to international law to defuse the situation. In recent incidents, the U.S. targeted vessels purportedly carrying narcotics off Venezuela's coast.

Russia condemned these maneuvers as international law violations, while Venezuela warned of potential armed conflict. Other U.N. members emphasized coordinated strategies over military responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)