Left Menu

U.N. Urges U.S.-Venezuela De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions

The U.N. Security Council voiced concerns over increasing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela as Russia accused America of aggressive tactics. France and others called for dialogue under international law to resolve issues arising from the U.S. striking alleged drug boats near Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 05:29 IST
U.N. Urges U.S.-Venezuela De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council expressed apprehension over escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, following accusations from Russia that Washington employed a 'cowboy' approach in striking alleged drug boats.

During a session at the council, Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, asserted that Venezuela had reasons to believe the U.S. might shift from threats to action. This prompted calls from council members, including U.S. allies, for dialogue and a peaceful resolution adhering to international law.

The U.S., led by envoy John Kelly, defended its recent strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking near Venezuela as necessary protection against narco-terrorists. Russia and Venezuela condemned these strikes as violations of international law, urging multilateral strategies instead of unilateral actions.

TRENDING

1
Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More

Sports World Buzz: NBA Heads to China, Italy-Israel Soccer and More

 Global
2
FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

FCC Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Electronics in the U.S. Market

 Global
3
Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

Major League Rugby: Resilience Amidst Change

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

Trump's Tariff Threat: A Revival of Trade Tensions with China

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025