U.N. Urges U.S.-Venezuela De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions
The U.N. Security Council voiced concerns over increasing tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela as Russia accused America of aggressive tactics. France and others called for dialogue under international law to resolve issues arising from the U.S. striking alleged drug boats near Venezuela.
The United Nations Security Council expressed apprehension over escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela, following accusations from Russia that Washington employed a 'cowboy' approach in striking alleged drug boats.
During a session at the council, Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, asserted that Venezuela had reasons to believe the U.S. might shift from threats to action. This prompted calls from council members, including U.S. allies, for dialogue and a peaceful resolution adhering to international law.
The U.S., led by envoy John Kelly, defended its recent strikes on vessels suspected of drug trafficking near Venezuela as necessary protection against narco-terrorists. Russia and Venezuela condemned these strikes as violations of international law, urging multilateral strategies instead of unilateral actions.
