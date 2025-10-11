Education Amid Deportation: Chicago Schools Stand Their Ground

Outside Nash Elementary School in Chicago, teachers greeted students with hugs and high-fives, distributing flyers with 'Defend your rights under the threat of occupation' in bold. This response comes amid President Trump's 'Operation Midway Blitz' deportation drive, which has induced fear and protectiveness in the city's immigrant communities.

A Chicago judge has temporarily blocked the deployment of 500 National Guard troops. Despite schools being designated as sanctuary spaces, immigrant families remain vulnerable to ICE arrests, leading educators to rally with 'know your rights' initiatives. 'Operations around schools are increasingly common,' notes Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, highlighting the rising fear.

The Department of Homeland Security reports 1,000 arrests since September 8. In response, educators and officials are advocating for e-learning options to ensure students' safety, while 'know your rights' education continues in schools. Tensions are high following an ICE-related shooting and increased federal patrols, fueling anxiety among schoolchildren and their families.

