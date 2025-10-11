Tragic Tale: A Man's Return and a Family's Strife

In a deeply unsettling event in Tripura's Sepahijala district, a 46-year-old man reportedly took his own life following a violent attack on his wife and daughter-in-law, police confirmed on Saturday.

The man, identified as Narul Islam, was found hanging from a tree in a jungle at Bardowal within the jurisdiction of the Sonamura police station on Friday, as per the statement from Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das.

According to preliminary investigations, Narul, recently returned from a lengthy stay in West Asia, was disturbed by the revelation that his wife had sent funds meant for the family to a man she was allegedly involved with romantically. The brutal attack left both his wife and daughter-in-law with severe injuries, and they are currently receiving treatment at GBP Hospital. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, with further investigations ongoing.

