Tragic Tale: A Man's Return and a Family's Strife
A man in Tripura allegedly died by suicide after attacking his wife and daughter-in-law over financial disputes. The incident occurred in Bardowal, Sonamura. Police believe the man's anger stemmed from his wife sending money to another man. His wife and daughter-in-law are currently hospitalized.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply unsettling event in Tripura's Sepahijala district, a 46-year-old man reportedly took his own life following a violent attack on his wife and daughter-in-law, police confirmed on Saturday.
The man, identified as Narul Islam, was found hanging from a tree in a jungle at Bardowal within the jurisdiction of the Sonamura police station on Friday, as per the statement from Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das.
According to preliminary investigations, Narul, recently returned from a lengthy stay in West Asia, was disturbed by the revelation that his wife had sent funds meant for the family to a man she was allegedly involved with romantically. The brutal attack left both his wife and daughter-in-law with severe injuries, and they are currently receiving treatment at GBP Hospital. Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, with further investigations ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
