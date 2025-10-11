Tragic Loss Sparks Call for Justice: Sonia Gandhi's Letter to IPS Officer's Widow
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expresses condolences to Amneet P Kumar, wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide. Gandhi condemns the prejudiced attitudes in power and supports the cause for justice. Kumar's letter cites harassment by senior officers as reason for his tragic end.
In a poignant gesture, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has extended her condolences to Amneet P Kumar, the widow of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who tragically took his own life. Gandhi's letter underscores systemic biases, emphasizing that such prejudices deprive even senior officials of justice.
The Congress parliamentary party chairperson affirmed her solidarity with Amneet through her grieving journey, standing united with millions across the nation in seeking justice. The late officer, aged 52 and from the 2001 IPS batch, allegedly succumbed to intense professional harassment, as detailed in his suicide note.
An investigation is now underway, led by a newly constituted six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), as Kumar's family awaits more comprehensive answers, expressing concerns over the FIR's current incompleteness. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has already initiated administrative changes, reassigning officers implicated in Kumar's letter.
