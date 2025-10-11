Left Menu

North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

North Korea and Vietnam have signed cooperation agreements in defense, foreign affairs, and health, according to North Korean state media. Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam's visit, marking the anniversary of North Korea's ruling party, is the first of its kind in nearly two decades.

11-10-2025
In a historic move, North Korea and Vietnam have entered into cooperation agreements spanning key sectors such as defense, foreign affairs, and health. North Korean state media, KCNA, announced these developments on Saturday.

The agreements, finalized on Friday, signify a strengthened partnership, though detailed specifics were not disclosed. This visit culminates nearly two decades since a Vietnamese leader last visited the secluded country.

Vietnam's Communist Party chief, To Lam, led his delegation in celebration of the 80th anniversary of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party. This event marks a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

