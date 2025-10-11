Left Menu

Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

In Kolkata, a 20-year-old deaf-mute woman was allegedly raped, leading to the arrest of the accused by police. The incident happened around midnight in Nadial, and the suspect was apprehended early the following morning. The victim is hospitalized, and investigations are ongoing.

In a disturbing incident, a 20-year-old deaf-mute woman was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Nadial area, prompting swift action from the police.

The alleged crime occurred around 12:30 am on Saturday, and by 6:35 am, law enforcement had apprehended the suspect, according to a senior police officer.

The victim is currently undergoing medical evaluation at a local hospital, while the accused faces interrogation and will appear in court later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

