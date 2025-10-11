Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

In a disturbing incident, a 20-year-old deaf-mute woman was allegedly raped in Kolkata's Nadial area, prompting swift action from the police.

The alleged crime occurred around 12:30 am on Saturday, and by 6:35 am, law enforcement had apprehended the suspect, according to a senior police officer.

The victim is currently undergoing medical evaluation at a local hospital, while the accused faces interrogation and will appear in court later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)