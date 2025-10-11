Echoes of Fireworks: The Long Debate Over Delhi's Firecracker Ban

The issue of banning firecrackers in Delhi is longstanding, with concerns over pollution recorded as early as 1961. According to the Delhi Archives Department, the Deputy Ganj Committee first proposed a ban due to noise pollution in Sadar Bazar. The proposal, however, did not gain approval from the government of India at the time.

The Supreme Court's recent observations suggest a possible relaxation of the current ban, indicating that a total prohibition of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR is neither practical nor ideal, given the frequent violations. This hints at a need for balanced regulations, especially with pleas for allowing 'green' firecrackers under consideration.

Despite attempts at regulation, including suggestions from the Deputy Ganj Committee for stricter controls on fireworks, the challenge persists. The historical context reveals previous governmental reluctance, opting instead for reduced cracker sizes and enhanced vigilance over fireworks production and usage at night to address public health concerns.

