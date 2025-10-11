Left Menu

Alwar Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan's ISI

Mangat Singh, from Alwar, Rajasthan, has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI. He allegedly passed sensitive military information through social media to a female handler over two years. Evidence indicates Singh received money from Pakistan for this information exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, Mangat Singh, has been apprehended for allegedly leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Singh appeared in a Jaipur special court on Saturday after being arrested by police on Friday. He was remanded in custody for three days. According to officials, Singh had been in communication with a female handler in Pakistan for two years and shared crucial details on Indian military movements via social media.

Evidence suggests that Singh received financial compensation from Pakistan, amounting to over Rs 10,000, for his information. Coded exchanges on his phone allegedly indicated confidential military operations. Singh leveraged his community influence at religious events to build connections with defense personnel, exploiting these ties to gather intelligence. Authorities are now examining others who may have been complicit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

