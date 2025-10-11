Alwar Man Arrested for Spying for Pakistan's ISI

A resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, Mangat Singh, has been apprehended for allegedly leaking sensitive military information to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Singh appeared in a Jaipur special court on Saturday after being arrested by police on Friday. He was remanded in custody for three days. According to officials, Singh had been in communication with a female handler in Pakistan for two years and shared crucial details on Indian military movements via social media.

Evidence suggests that Singh received financial compensation from Pakistan, amounting to over Rs 10,000, for his information. Coded exchanges on his phone allegedly indicated confidential military operations. Singh leveraged his community influence at religious events to build connections with defense personnel, exploiting these ties to gather intelligence. Authorities are now examining others who may have been complicit.

