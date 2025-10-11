Police Inspector in Hot Water: ACB Finds Illicit Wealth

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated a case against Inspector Peer Zada Mushkoor Ahmad Shah, accusing him of amassing assets beyond his known income sources, according to a statement made during a press conference by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Javid Hassan.

The investigation disclosed that Shah, functioning as a cashier at the District Police Office in Bandipora, has acquired various significant movable and immovable assets. These include extensive land holdings and a lavish home, indicating a lifestyle not justified by his official earnings.

Findings revealed substantial banking transactions and properties registered in the names of Shah and his family. The ACB noted a striking disparity between his income and expenditure, prompting searches at his properties as a part of the ongoing probe into these corrupt activities.