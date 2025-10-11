Left Menu

Ex-Convict's Arrest Unravels High-Stakes Burglary in Delhi

Md Nazran, previously convicted for murder, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Rs 30 lakh burglary in Jangpura, southeast Delhi. He and two associates targeted Junaid Khan's home, stealing gold and foreign currency. Nazran allegedly resumed crime after serving a 13-year murder sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:49 IST
Ex-Convict's Arrest Unravels High-Stakes Burglary in Delhi
burglar
  • Country:
  • India

A man with a criminal past has been arrested in connection to a high-profile burglary case in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area, police reported Saturday. The suspect, 52-year-old Md Nazran of Ajmeri Gate, allegedly carried out a theft worth approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The crime was initially reported on September 21 by Junaid Khan from Bhogal, who discovered his home ransacked. Missing items included gold, foreign currency, and important documents. Police tracked Nazran through CCTV footage, leading to his capture in Jama Masjid after surveillance efforts.

Authorities revealed that Nazran resumed illegal activities after serving time for his wife's murder in 2007. They are actively pursuing his accomplices, Arman and Akshay, while seeking to recover the remaining stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India
2
NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

 India
3
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
4
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025