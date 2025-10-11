Ex-Convict's Arrest Unravels High-Stakes Burglary in Delhi

A man with a criminal past has been arrested in connection to a high-profile burglary case in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area, police reported Saturday. The suspect, 52-year-old Md Nazran of Ajmeri Gate, allegedly carried out a theft worth approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The crime was initially reported on September 21 by Junaid Khan from Bhogal, who discovered his home ransacked. Missing items included gold, foreign currency, and important documents. Police tracked Nazran through CCTV footage, leading to his capture in Jama Masjid after surveillance efforts.

Authorities revealed that Nazran resumed illegal activities after serving time for his wife's murder in 2007. They are actively pursuing his accomplices, Arman and Akshay, while seeking to recover the remaining stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)