Ex-Convict's Arrest Unravels High-Stakes Burglary in Delhi
Md Nazran, previously convicted for murder, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Rs 30 lakh burglary in Jangpura, southeast Delhi. He and two associates targeted Junaid Khan's home, stealing gold and foreign currency. Nazran allegedly resumed crime after serving a 13-year murder sentence.
- Country:
- India
A man with a criminal past has been arrested in connection to a high-profile burglary case in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area, police reported Saturday. The suspect, 52-year-old Md Nazran of Ajmeri Gate, allegedly carried out a theft worth approximately Rs 30 lakh.
The crime was initially reported on September 21 by Junaid Khan from Bhogal, who discovered his home ransacked. Missing items included gold, foreign currency, and important documents. Police tracked Nazran through CCTV footage, leading to his capture in Jama Masjid after surveillance efforts.
Authorities revealed that Nazran resumed illegal activities after serving time for his wife's murder in 2007. They are actively pursuing his accomplices, Arman and Akshay, while seeking to recover the remaining stolen property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- burglary
- Delhi
- ex-convict
- crime
- theft
- police
- gold
- investigation
- arrest
- southeast Delhi
ALSO READ
BTech Student's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage: Police Constables Face Murder Charges
Police Inspector's Ill-Gotten Wealth Unearthed in Corruption Probe
Police Inspector in Hot Water: ACB Finds Illicit Wealth
Sabarimala Gold Loss Controversy: Nine Officials Face Action
TDB President Addresses Gold Losses Scandal