Left Menu

Fake Government Officials Busted in Rs 1.27 Crore Dacoity

Seven individuals have been arrested for impersonating government officials and robbing a house in the city, capturing Rs 1.27 crore in cash. The breakthrough came after one accused confessed, leading to the recovery of money and the capture of all accomplices, who are now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:41 IST
Fake Government Officials Busted in Rs 1.27 Crore Dacoity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven individuals have been arrested for allegedly posing as government officials to commit a heist at a residential property in the city, authorities announced on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the arrests resulted in the recovery of Rs 1.27 crore in cash, alongside various documents and vehicles associated with the crime. The incident began when a Vinayaka Nagar resident reported a break-in by four unidentified individuals impersonating government agents on September 19.

The thieves reportedly intimidated the homeowner's family and looted cash and documents. A thorough investigation led to the capture of one suspect, who disclosed details about his accomplices. Subsequent arrests followed, recovering significant portions of the stolen amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India
2
NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

NIFTEM-K and IIT Hyderabad Forge Pathway to Food Tech Advancements

 India
3
Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

Urgent Plea to Protect DPS Flamingo Lake

 India
4
India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025