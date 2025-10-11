Fake Government Officials Busted in Rs 1.27 Crore Dacoity

Seven individuals have been arrested for allegedly posing as government officials to commit a heist at a residential property in the city, authorities announced on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the arrests resulted in the recovery of Rs 1.27 crore in cash, alongside various documents and vehicles associated with the crime. The incident began when a Vinayaka Nagar resident reported a break-in by four unidentified individuals impersonating government agents on September 19.

The thieves reportedly intimidated the homeowner's family and looted cash and documents. A thorough investigation led to the capture of one suspect, who disclosed details about his accomplices. Subsequent arrests followed, recovering significant portions of the stolen amount.

(With inputs from agencies.)