Telangana's Reservation Row: Congress Eyes Supreme Court for Relief

The Congress government in Telangana is preparing to take its case to the Supreme Court following a High Court ruling that temporarily halted a Government Order (GO) granting 42 percent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with cabinet colleagues and senior party officials, discussed strategies on how to respond, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their election promise. This move comes after the High Court stayed the GO, a decision the government contends impacts long-promised benefits for Backward Class communities.

Amidst legal challenges, the State Election Commission announced the suspension of rural local body polls, originally set to proceed under the new reservation guidelines. The Commission is now awaiting further directions and is consulting legal experts to determine the next steps.