Telangana's Reservation Row: Congress Eyes Supreme Court for Relief
The Telangana Congress government plans to approach the Supreme Court after the High Court issued an interim stay on granting 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy consults with party leaders and legal experts as the State Election Commission reviews the situation's legal implications.
- Country:
- India
The Congress government in Telangana is preparing to take its case to the Supreme Court following a High Court ruling that temporarily halted a Government Order (GO) granting 42 percent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with cabinet colleagues and senior party officials, discussed strategies on how to respond, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their election promise. This move comes after the High Court stayed the GO, a decision the government contends impacts long-promised benefits for Backward Class communities.
Amidst legal challenges, the State Election Commission announced the suspension of rural local body polls, originally set to proceed under the new reservation guidelines. The Commission is now awaiting further directions and is consulting legal experts to determine the next steps.
ALSO READ
Telangana's Reservation Row: Congress Set to Challenge High Court Stay
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy
Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full Slate
Telangana High Court Halts OBC Quota in Local Polls Amid Supreme Court Guidelines
BJP MP Urges Backwards Classes in Telangana to Challenge Congress After High Court Stay on Reservation Order