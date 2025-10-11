Left Menu

Congress Accuses CPI(M)-BJP 'Nexus' in Kerala Money Laundering Case Involving CM's Son

The Congress has accused the ruling CPI(M) and BJP of a 'nexus' in a money laundering case linked to Kerala's Life Mission project. Allegations arose after reports claimed the ED issued a notice to CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son, but no interrogation followed. Education Minister Sivankutty refuted the charges.

The Congress made serious allegations of a 'nexus' between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP on Saturday. This came after media reports suggested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son in a money laundering case, yet did not follow up with an interrogation.

The controversy centers around the Life Mission project, intended to aid families affected by the 2018 Kerala floods, allegedly involving illicit payments. All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal criticized the ED's selective actions, citing cases involving other opposition figures where swift interrogation and arrests were made.

Education Minister V Sivankutty dismissed these allegations as politically motivated, aiming to undermine the Left Democratic Front government ahead of elections. The ED's inactivity over eighteen months, he argued, invalidated the accusations. The Life Mission project remains a focal point for claims of impropriety between political entities.

