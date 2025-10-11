Left Menu

Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Brother of Village Head Killed

A man was allegedly killed over a land dispute in Gosain Patti village. The victim, Bhola Yadav, was attacked by a group linked to an ongoing conflict over land encroachment. The incident has led to police intervention and arrests, as tensions rise in the village.

Updated: 11-10-2025 17:45 IST
A land dispute in Gosain Patti village escalated tragically when Bhola Yadav, the brother of the village head, was allegedly beaten to death. The incident, occurring around 9 pm on Friday, has placed a spotlight on the ongoing tensions within the community.

The conflict intensified after authorities cleared an encroached pathway following a court ruling, which sparked further unrest. Officials confirmed that four individuals from the opposing faction, including Motichand Yadav, Naresh Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Vishal Yadav, have been accused in the fatal attack.

Local law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Rakesh Pratap Singh, has apprehended several suspects. Police presence in the village has been heightened to prevent further violence, as the murder has left the community in a state of fear and unease.

