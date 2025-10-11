Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Brother of Village Head Killed

A land dispute in Gosain Patti village escalated tragically when Bhola Yadav, the brother of the village head, was allegedly beaten to death. The incident, occurring around 9 pm on Friday, has placed a spotlight on the ongoing tensions within the community.

The conflict intensified after authorities cleared an encroached pathway following a court ruling, which sparked further unrest. Officials confirmed that four individuals from the opposing faction, including Motichand Yadav, Naresh Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Vishal Yadav, have been accused in the fatal attack.

Local law enforcement, led by Circle Officer Rakesh Pratap Singh, has apprehended several suspects. Police presence in the village has been heightened to prevent further violence, as the murder has left the community in a state of fear and unease.

