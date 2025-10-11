Left Menu

Empathy and Vigilance: Kerala's Police Force Transformation

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the prioritization of women's, children's, and elderly issues by the state police. Highlighting the importance of empathy, he praised advancements in infrastructure, cyber forensics, and the inclusion of women in the force as part of maintaining Kerala's democratic ethos.

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on the state police force to prioritize addressing the issues faced by women, children, and the elderly. Speaking at a passing out parade for 104 new sub-inspectors at the state's police academy, he stressed the need for officers to not only prevent crime but to also support citizens in times of crisis.

The chief minister highlighted the necessity for police personnel to treat people with empathy, mitigating distress while remaining vigilant against anti-social elements. He lauded the state police's top ranking in areas such as law and order, scientific crime probe, and cyber case investigation.

Vijayan also outlined recent enhancements within the force, including improved infrastructure, more efficient scientific investigations, new cyber forensics training, and increased female representation. He reiterated that Kerala should remain a democratic and secular society free from evils like communalism and drug addiction, with the police's performance serving as an exemplary model for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

