Political Stalemate: Lecornu's Battle for France's Budget

Sebastien Lecornu, France's reappointed Prime Minister, has urged political parties to unify and address what he deems a 'ridiculous spectacle' of disunity. As he races against a Monday deadline to present a budget, Lecornu's bid for cooperation comes amidst calls for legislative elections.

Facing fierce opposition and a deeply divided parliament, Lecornu's efforts to pass a critical budget have become a pivotal moment in a political crisis. The potential suspension of France's controversial pension reform remains on the table, signaling possible negotiation avenues.

Appointed by President Macron, Lecornu emphasizes the need for a 'budget for social security and the state' by December's close. The task is tremendous, with a fiscal deficit reduction and cabinet formation seen as immediate hurdles. All eyes are on Lecornu as the deadline looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)