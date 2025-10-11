Left Menu

Political Stalemate: Lecornu's Battle for France's Budget

Sebastien Lecornu, reappointed as France's Prime Minister, calls for political unity to end recent partisan conflicts. Facing criticism, he seeks to pass a budget by year's end amid political crises. As pressures mount, his next steps could include compromising on pension reforms and addressing fiscal deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:54 IST
Political Stalemate: Lecornu's Battle for France's Budget
Prime Minister

Sebastien Lecornu, France's reappointed Prime Minister, has urged political parties to unify and address what he deems a 'ridiculous spectacle' of disunity. As he races against a Monday deadline to present a budget, Lecornu's bid for cooperation comes amidst calls for legislative elections.

Facing fierce opposition and a deeply divided parliament, Lecornu's efforts to pass a critical budget have become a pivotal moment in a political crisis. The potential suspension of France's controversial pension reform remains on the table, signaling possible negotiation avenues.

Appointed by President Macron, Lecornu emphasizes the need for a 'budget for social security and the state' by December's close. The task is tremendous, with a fiscal deficit reduction and cabinet formation seen as immediate hurdles. All eyes are on Lecornu as the deadline looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

Campus Tragedy in West Bengal: Calls for Justice and Accountability

 India
2
Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

Owaisi Blasts UP Government Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Controversy

 India
3
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
4
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025