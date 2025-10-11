Political Stalemate: Lecornu's Battle for France's Budget
Sebastien Lecornu, reappointed as France's Prime Minister, calls for political unity to end recent partisan conflicts. Facing criticism, he seeks to pass a budget by year's end amid political crises. As pressures mount, his next steps could include compromising on pension reforms and addressing fiscal deficits.
Sebastien Lecornu, France's reappointed Prime Minister, has urged political parties to unify and address what he deems a 'ridiculous spectacle' of disunity. As he races against a Monday deadline to present a budget, Lecornu's bid for cooperation comes amidst calls for legislative elections.
Facing fierce opposition and a deeply divided parliament, Lecornu's efforts to pass a critical budget have become a pivotal moment in a political crisis. The potential suspension of France's controversial pension reform remains on the table, signaling possible negotiation avenues.
Appointed by President Macron, Lecornu emphasizes the need for a 'budget for social security and the state' by December's close. The task is tremendous, with a fiscal deficit reduction and cabinet formation seen as immediate hurdles. All eyes are on Lecornu as the deadline looms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France in Crisis: Macron Reappoints Lecornu Amid Political Turmoil
Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Devastate Kyiv, Prime Minister Svyrydenko Confirms Major Energy Disruption
Macron Navigates Political Turmoil Amidst Prime Minister Search
Macron's Political Balancing Act: A Prime Minister Dilemma
France's Political Turmoil: Lecornu Reappointed as Prime Minister