Odisha CM Calls for Swift Action in Durgapur Gang Rape Case
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep concern over the gang rape incident involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal. He urged West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure swift justice for the victim and assured all possible assistance from the Odisha government to the victim's family.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has voiced grave concerns regarding the gang rape of an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal. He seeks the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for immediate action against the perpetrators.
The horrifying incident took place outside a private medical college campus in Durgapur's Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday night. The victim, a second-year student from Jaleswar in Odisha's Balasore district, was with a friend for dinner when the attack occurred, according to her family. She is currently receiving medical treatment.
In a statement on X, Majhi condemned the incident, stating, "The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful." He urged Chief Minister Banerjee to enforce exemplary legal action against the accused and promised support from the Odisha government for the victim's family.
