Controversy Unfolds: Caste Allegations Spark Political Outcry in Haryana IPS Officer's Death

The Haryana government reassigned Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya amid rising controversy over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide linked to caste-based discrimination. Chief Minister Saini promised action against wrongdoers. Protests by Kumar's family and political leaders continue as investigations proceed, calling for justice and unbiased inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story that grips Haryana's political and social landscape, the state government has moved Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya from his position. This comes amid allegations of caste-based discrimination connected to the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, which has sparked state-wide outrage.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the public that those found guilty in the ongoing investigation will face repercussions, regardless of their status. However, the deceased officer's family, alongside a swell of political leaders, asserts that justice for Kumar remains elusive.

Efforts to resolve the situation intensify, as the late officer's family declined a post-mortem due to unresolved grievances. The scenario has drawn attention from prominent figures and political parties, reflecting broader concerns over governance and caste discrimination in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

