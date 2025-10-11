Mysterious Death of Teen Sparks Investigation in Thane

A tragic discovery was made in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday morning. The body of a 17-year-old girl was found floating in a local lake, authorities confirmed. Police, alerted to the scene, retrieved the teenager's body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Kamathghar in Bhiwandi. Officials from the Bhiwandi Town police station are investigating the events leading up to her death.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the case is one of suicide or another matter, but an accidental death report has been filed. Investigations are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)