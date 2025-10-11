Tragic Attack in Darfur: Civilians and Families Under Siege
A devastating attack by Sudanese paramilitaries in Darfur has resulted in the deaths of at least 53 individuals, comprising children, women, and families seeking refuge. The assault, which targeted a shelter in el-Fasher, underscores the ongoing conflict's brutal impact on civilians.
In a tragic escalation of violence, Sudanese paramilitaries carried out a shelling attack that claimed the lives of 53 people, including 14 children, in Darfur. The assault struck a shelter in the besieged city of el-Fasher, according to a report by the Sudan Doctors' Network on Saturday.
The brutal attack also left 21 individuals wounded, among them five children and seven women. The Rapid Support Forces targeted the al-Arqam Home, which housed displaced families at the Omdurman Islamic University in el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur.
This incident highlights the perilous conditions faced by civilians amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan, particularly in Darfur, where humanitarian needs are urgent and shelters are unsafe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
