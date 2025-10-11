Scandal Unfolds: Allegations Rock Himachal's Political Sphere
Ram Kumar Bindal, brother of Himachal BJP chief, faces rape accusations, prompting calls for Rajiv Bindal's resignation. The case, labeled high-profile, demands protection for the victim and a thorough investigation. BJP dismisses allegations as politically motivated, while Congress seeks justice for the survivor.
In a shocking turn of events, Ram Kumar Bindal, the elder brother of Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, has been detained for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman. Calls for justice and demands for the resignation of state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal are growing as the high-profile case unfolds.
Senior Congress leader Zainab Chandel condemned the act and voiced the need for victim protection. Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha's Daisy Thakur dismissed the charges as political fabrications, asserting Bindal's innocence and questioning the swift arrest process.
The All India Democratic Women's Association has demanded an impartial investigation following the accusations, stating that such acts by a medical practitioner are unjustifiable. The Solan Police, acting on the complaint, arrested Bindal, and an investigation is underway.
