Honoring Heroes: Delhi Government's Tribute to Corona Warriors

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, announced a monetary compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of 11 frontline workers who lost their lives in the battle against COVID-19. Describing the gesture as a 'symbol of gratitude' from the Delhi government, Gupta highlighted the courage and commitment of these Corona warriors.

The frontline workers, including BSF officers and hospital staff, were remembered for their dedication during challenging times. Gupta emphasized that while no compensation equals the loss of life, the government's moral obligation is to extend support to the affected families. The ex gratia relief was expedited by a specialized committee formed in June, ensuring the timely distribution of aid.

In a heartfelt exchange, Gupta assured families of continued governmental support. She reiterated the Delhi government's intent to honor the legacy and sacrifices made by these individuals. The list of beneficiaries includes members from various sectors, underscoring the pandemic's indiscriminate impact.