Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Independent Probe in Karur Stampede Tragedy

The Supreme Court is poised to deliver its judgment on October 13 regarding pleas for an independent inquiry into the Karur stampede that resulted in 41 fatalities.

Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria are to announce the verdict, eliciting widespread attention and scrutiny.

Amidst debates over the Madras High Court's investigative process, questions linger about possible political motives influencing the probe's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)