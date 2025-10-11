Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

In a significant turn of events, demonstrators in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, were able to enter the renowned May 13 Square under intense military supervision. This development occurred on Saturday—marking the square's reopening for the first time since protests erupted last month.

May 13 Square, known for its historical significance in political uprisings, had been a focal point of tension. The area remained heavily guarded and inaccessible to the public throughout the duration of the ongoing unrest in the country.

As the protesters reclaimed this emblematic site, it underscores the enduring impact of political turmoil in Madagascar, with security forces maintaining a strong presence to manage the situation.

