Dramatic Rescue: Newborn Reunited After Hospital Abduction in Odisha

In a swift response to a harrowing incident, a newborn was safely rescued after reportedly being abducted from a government hospital in Baripada, Odisha, officials revealed.

The infant's mother, Phulmani Soren, 20, had given birth en route to the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital on Friday. After failing to locate the baby the following morning, her family reported the incident to the police, prompting an immediate investigation.

Authorities identified the culprit as Parvati Hembram, a hospital aide, after reviewing CCTV footage. She was promptly arrested, and the infant was returned to his mother, an officer confirmed.

