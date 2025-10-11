Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Newborn Reunited After Hospital Abduction in Odisha

A newborn baby was swiftly rescued after being allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital in Odisha. The infant, born on-route to the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital, was taken by Parvati Hembram. The police quickly apprehended her using CCTV footage, reuniting the baby with the mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:43 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Newborn Reunited After Hospital Abduction in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a harrowing incident, a newborn was safely rescued after reportedly being abducted from a government hospital in Baripada, Odisha, officials revealed.

The infant's mother, Phulmani Soren, 20, had given birth en route to the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital on Friday. After failing to locate the baby the following morning, her family reported the incident to the police, prompting an immediate investigation.

Authorities identified the culprit as Parvati Hembram, a hospital aide, after reviewing CCTV footage. She was promptly arrested, and the infant was returned to his mother, an officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

 China
2
Crisis in Andhra Pradesh Hostels: Food Poisoning Sparks Government Action

Crisis in Andhra Pradesh Hostels: Food Poisoning Sparks Government Action

 India
3
Century of Excellence: Rashtriya Military School Chail Celebrates 100 Years

Century of Excellence: Rashtriya Military School Chail Celebrates 100 Years

 India
4
DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025