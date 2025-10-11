Dramatic Rescue: Newborn Reunited After Hospital Abduction in Odisha
A newborn baby was swiftly rescued after being allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital in Odisha. The infant, born on-route to the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital, was taken by Parvati Hembram. The police quickly apprehended her using CCTV footage, reuniting the baby with the mother.
In a swift response to a harrowing incident, a newborn was safely rescued after reportedly being abducted from a government hospital in Baripada, Odisha, officials revealed.
The infant's mother, Phulmani Soren, 20, had given birth en route to the Mayurbhanj District Headquarters Hospital on Friday. After failing to locate the baby the following morning, her family reported the incident to the police, prompting an immediate investigation.
Authorities identified the culprit as Parvati Hembram, a hospital aide, after reviewing CCTV footage. She was promptly arrested, and the infant was returned to his mother, an officer confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
