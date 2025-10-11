Har Ghar Jal or Har Ghar Scam? The Tussle between BJP and TMC in West Bengal

BJP MP Raju Bista recently released a video depicting a tap devoid of water in the Darjeeling Hills, raising serious concerns over the Har Ghar Jal project in West Bengal. The BJP claims the TMC government has misused central funds, leaving many households without tap water.

In response, the ruling TMC has countered by accusing the Centre of not releasing adequate funds since August 2024. The conflict underscores a deep-rooted blame game between the central and state governments as residents continue to suffer from a lack of basic water access.

The BJP highlighted allegations of corruption and poor planning in Bengal's implementation of the project, while the TMC argues that it has already invested significant resources without sufficient central support. With both parties pointing fingers, the issue remains unresolved, exacerbating the plight of rural households in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)