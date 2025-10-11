Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Imam's Family Found Murdered in Mosque

The wife and two daughters of Imam Ibrahim, a cleric at Gangnauli village mosque, were found murdered. The incident came to light when children arrived for lessons and discovered their bodies. Police have formed five teams to investigate the case from various angles, including family dispute, robbery, and enmity.

  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying tragedy unfolded in Baghpat district as the wife and two young daughters of a Muslim cleric, Imam Ibrahim, were brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon inside their residence at the mosque premises.

The gruesome discovery was made by children arriving for daily lessons at the mosque, sparking shock and fear within the community. Police rushed to the scene, promising swift justice amid protests from distraught villagers.

Authorities, including Deputy Inspector General Kalanidhi Naithani, are leaving no stone unturned, probing the murders from all angles, including the possibility of family disputes, robbery, or personal enmity. Five specialized teams have been formed to expedite the investigation and apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

