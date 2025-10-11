Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Convict Defrauds Jail with Bold Forgery Plot

A dowry-death convict and three accomplices have been arrested for defrauding an Uttar Pradesh jail. They allegedly forged the jail superintendent's signature to steal from the government. The fraud, led by Ramjeet Yadav, occurred over 18 months with illicit withdrawals totaling several lakhs of rupees.

Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 11-10-2025

A convicted criminal temporarily out on bail from Azamgarh jail is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ramjeet Yadav, along with three others, has been accused of orchestrating a large-scale fraud, cheating the government out of significant funds.

In an elaborate scheme that went unnoticed for 18 months, Yadav orchestrated the forgery of the jail superintendent's signature to siphon off lakhs from the prison's official bank account. Using a stolen chequebook, Yadav executed multiple unauthorized withdrawals.

The fraudulent activities came to a head when a suspicious bank transaction was flagged, prompting an investigation that revealed the full extent of the swindle. Yadav and his associates, including a former jail inmate and jail staff, are currently in custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

