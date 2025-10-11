Left Menu

Family Feud Leads to Murder: Four Arrested in Ranchi

A woman, Champa Devi, and three others have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Rambali Yadav, and disposing of his body in an abandoned well in Ranchi district. The motive behind the murder was a land sale dispute. The body was found on October 10, six months post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:10 IST
Police in Ranchi district have arrested four individuals, including a woman, for allegedly murdering her husband and disposing of the body in an abandoned well. Authorities recovered the body of the victim, identified as Rambali Yadav, six months after his disappearance.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Praveen Pushkar, revealed that the victim's son, Rahul Yadav, had filed a complaint on October 7, prompting the investigation. The complaint led investigators to suspect the victim's second wife, Champa Devi, who reportedly orchestrated the murder over a financial dispute resulting from a land sale.

Champa Devi allegedly collaborated with a relative, Vishnu Uraon, and two others to commit the crime. All four accused have been arrested, and police have seized a country-made pistol, ammunition, and two motorcycles from their possession.

