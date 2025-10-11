Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Heroin Seized in Cross-Border Operation

In a joint operation, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Rajasthan Police arrested two men and seized 1.492 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan. Valued at Rs 7.5 crore, the drugs were intercepted near Mirjewala Road. The suspects, both from Punjab, are linked to a broader smuggling network under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 21:15 IST
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Rajasthan Police have successfully intercepted a significant heroin consignment in an operation that underscores the persistent issue of cross-border drug smuggling.

On Friday evening, Kesrisinghpur Police Station launched a tactical strike near the Mirjewala Road railway crossing, resulting in the arrest of two men, aged 19, and the seizure of 1.492 kg of heroin, estimated at Rs 7.5 crore on the international market.

Officials reveal ongoing investigations aiming to dismantle the expansive smuggling network, with the narcotics initially procured from unidentified sources intended for delivery to Punjab's Tarn Taran region.

