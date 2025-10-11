Panchayat Pradhan Assaulted Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal

A shocking incident unfolded in Paschim Medinipur where Dipali Singha, a woman panchayat pradhan, faced a violent assault by a rival group. The attack involved smearing black ink and hitting her with shoes, highlighting rising tensions between political factions.

The altercation stemmed from a heated argument over project executions, escalating into a physical confrontation inside Singha's office. Supporters from rival groups, including Sujata De, clashed violently, prompting police intervention to disperse them. The video of Singha's plea for help went viral, capturing public attention.

Despite a formal complaint lodged by Singha, no arrests have been made. While TMC MLA Akhil Giri minimized the incident as a minor fracas, the opposition criticized the ruling party for its treatment of women leaders and lack of action. Investigations are ongoing as political figures call for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)