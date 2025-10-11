Left Menu

Panchayat Pradhan Assaulted Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal

Dipali Singha, a panchayat pradhan in Paschim Medinipur district, was assaulted by a rival group amid political tensions. The incident, which involved black ink and shoe attacks, was caught on video. Singha has lodged a police complaint, while political leaders voiced differing perspectives on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:18 IST
  India
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Paschim Medinipur where Dipali Singha, a woman panchayat pradhan, faced a violent assault by a rival group. The attack involved smearing black ink and hitting her with shoes, highlighting rising tensions between political factions.

The altercation stemmed from a heated argument over project executions, escalating into a physical confrontation inside Singha's office. Supporters from rival groups, including Sujata De, clashed violently, prompting police intervention to disperse them. The video of Singha's plea for help went viral, capturing public attention.

Despite a formal complaint lodged by Singha, no arrests have been made. While TMC MLA Akhil Giri minimized the incident as a minor fracas, the opposition criticized the ruling party for its treatment of women leaders and lack of action. Investigations are ongoing as political figures call for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

