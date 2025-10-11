Massive Hydroponic Weed Bust at Mumbai Airport

In a significant operation spanning four days, customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport arrested eight passengers for attempting to smuggle large quantities of hydroponic weed.

The seized contraband, valued at 44 crore, was confiscated between October 8 and October 11 from passengers flying in from Phuket, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

The sophisticated smuggling attempt involved concealing the potent drug in the checked-in luggage of the accused, all of whom now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

