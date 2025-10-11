Rising Tensions in Durgapur: Medical Student's Assault Sparks Political Clash

In a disturbing incident, a young medical student from Odisha was reportedly raped by three men in West Bengal's Durgapur, sparking outrage and political blame games. The alleged assault, which took place off-campus late Friday night, has attracted criticisms towards Mamata Banerjee's government for lapses in law and order.

As police investigations continue, with officers interviewing witnesses and scouring CCTV footage, the opposition parties and activists have amplified their calls for immediate justice. Odisha's Chief Minister has reached out, urging his West Bengal counterpart to ensure swift penalties for the perpetrators involved.

The case has quickly become a focal point for political parties, with the BJP and TMC trading accusations over the delay in enacting stricter anti-rape laws. Meanwhile, forensic teams work diligently to collect evidence as the survivor receives medical care and support from both state officials and non-governmental organizations.

