Rising Tensions in Durgapur: Medical Student's Assault Sparks Political Clash
A medical student from Odisha was allegedly raped by three men in Durgapur, West Bengal. The incident has ignited political tensions, with opposition parties criticizing the TMC government for poor handling of law and order. The investigation is ongoing, and demands for action grow louder.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, a young medical student from Odisha was reportedly raped by three men in West Bengal's Durgapur, sparking outrage and political blame games. The alleged assault, which took place off-campus late Friday night, has attracted criticisms towards Mamata Banerjee's government for lapses in law and order.
As police investigations continue, with officers interviewing witnesses and scouring CCTV footage, the opposition parties and activists have amplified their calls for immediate justice. Odisha's Chief Minister has reached out, urging his West Bengal counterpart to ensure swift penalties for the perpetrators involved.
The case has quickly become a focal point for political parties, with the BJP and TMC trading accusations over the delay in enacting stricter anti-rape laws. Meanwhile, forensic teams work diligently to collect evidence as the survivor receives medical care and support from both state officials and non-governmental organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Har Ghar Jal or Har Ghar Scam? The Tussle between BJP and TMC in West Bengal
BJP Refutes Allegations of Vandalism at TMC Office
Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures
BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Fear-Mongering Over Electoral Roll Revision
Political Jabs Intensify: Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Tejashwi Yadav