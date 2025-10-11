Uttarakhand's New Housing Allowance for Forest Personnel in Remote Areas

The Uttarakhand government has launched a significant initiative to assist forest personnel posted in remote locations by announcing a housing allowance. This decision, disclosed on Saturday, underscores the state's commitment to supporting workers who protect its invaluable forest resources.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the challenges faced by forest personnel working tirelessly to safeguard wildlife and forest assets. He pointed out that these workers often endure separation from their families, as they are stationed in areas lacking essential facilities like healthcare and education.

The government plans to identify these remote locations in collaboration with the Finance Department to implement the housing allowance scheme effectively, providing much-needed relief to the dedicated forest personnel.

