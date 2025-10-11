Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Housing Allowance for Forest Personnel in Remote Areas

The Uttarakhand government announces a housing allowance for forest personnel stationed in remote areas due to challenging living conditions. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to support these individuals who protect vital forest resources while being separated from their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:00 IST
Uttarakhand's New Housing Allowance for Forest Personnel in Remote Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has launched a significant initiative to assist forest personnel posted in remote locations by announcing a housing allowance. This decision, disclosed on Saturday, underscores the state's commitment to supporting workers who protect its invaluable forest resources.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the challenges faced by forest personnel working tirelessly to safeguard wildlife and forest assets. He pointed out that these workers often endure separation from their families, as they are stationed in areas lacking essential facilities like healthcare and education.

The government plans to identify these remote locations in collaboration with the Finance Department to implement the housing allowance scheme effectively, providing much-needed relief to the dedicated forest personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

Cross-Border Heroin Bust in Rajasthan

 India
2
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwea...

 India
3
Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

Tadej Pogacar's Legendary Fifth Giro di Lombardia Victory

 Global
4
Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

Trump Ensures Troops Get Paid Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025