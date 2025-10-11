Uttarakhand's New Housing Allowance for Forest Personnel in Remote Areas
The Uttarakhand government announces a housing allowance for forest personnel stationed in remote areas due to challenging living conditions. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to support these individuals who protect vital forest resources while being separated from their families.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand government has launched a significant initiative to assist forest personnel posted in remote locations by announcing a housing allowance. This decision, disclosed on Saturday, underscores the state's commitment to supporting workers who protect its invaluable forest resources.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the challenges faced by forest personnel working tirelessly to safeguard wildlife and forest assets. He pointed out that these workers often endure separation from their families, as they are stationed in areas lacking essential facilities like healthcare and education.
The government plans to identify these remote locations in collaboration with the Finance Department to implement the housing allowance scheme effectively, providing much-needed relief to the dedicated forest personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
