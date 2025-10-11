Protests and Tension Mark Norway-Israel World Cup Qualifier

In Oslo, the World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel sparked significant controversy, marked by protests against Israel's participation. The protests reflected broader tensions related to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Outside the Norwegian Parliament, pro-Palestinian supporters, donning Palestine jerseys, vocally opposed the match. Security forces responded heavily, employing tear gas as protestors attempted to breach stadium barricades.

Despite the unrest, some Norwegian fans focused solely on the sportsmanship, eager to see their team qualify for its first World Cup since 1998. Meanwhile, the Gaza conflict remains a key international concern.