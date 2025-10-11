Left Menu

Pavana Theft Leaves Sangeeta Bijlani Seeking Security and Justice

Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse near Pavana dam in Pune faced a theft, causing the actor to express safety concerns. Seeking justice, Bijlani consulted the police and applied for a firearm licence. The theft has unsettled the local community, emphasizing the need for enhanced security and swift police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:54 IST
After a theft at her Pune farmhouse three months ago, actor Sangeeta Bijlani has voiced her dissatisfaction with the investigation's progress and her rising insecurity at the property.

Bijlani met with Pune Rural SP Sandip Singh Gill to understand the case's status, simultaneously applying for a firearm licence due to personal safety concerns.

She described the incident and its aftermath, calling for quick police action to alleviate safety fears in the local community, which includes many senior citizens and families.

