Tragic Case of IPS Officer's Death Sparks Political and Social Outcry in Haryana

The death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has sent shockwaves across Haryana, triggering widespread political and social unrest. Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, has called for action against high-ranking officials accused of abetting her husband's alleged suicide, citing caste-based discrimination and mental harassment.

Efforts by the Haryana government to secure consent for a post-mortem have been met with resistance from Kumar's family, who are demanding justice first. The state's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, stating that anyone found guilty will face consequences, regardless of their stature.

As pressure mounts, political leaders from multiple states have extended their support to Kumar's family. Amidst this turmoil, the Haryana government has postponed its cabinet meeting, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity of the case which has struck a chord on a national level.

