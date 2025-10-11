Left Menu

Tragic Case of IPS Officer's Death Sparks Political and Social Outcry in Haryana

The death of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar in Haryana has ignited significant political and social reactions. Allegations of caste-based discrimination led to demands for justice, delaying the post-mortem. The Haryana government and opposition leaders are embroiled in the aftermath of Kumar's alleged suicide, seeking accountability and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:55 IST
Tragic Case of IPS Officer's Death Sparks Political and Social Outcry in Haryana
Officer
  • Country:
  • India

The death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has sent shockwaves across Haryana, triggering widespread political and social unrest. Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, has called for action against high-ranking officials accused of abetting her husband's alleged suicide, citing caste-based discrimination and mental harassment.

Efforts by the Haryana government to secure consent for a post-mortem have been met with resistance from Kumar's family, who are demanding justice first. The state's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, stating that anyone found guilty will face consequences, regardless of their stature.

As pressure mounts, political leaders from multiple states have extended their support to Kumar's family. Amidst this turmoil, the Haryana government has postponed its cabinet meeting, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity of the case which has struck a chord on a national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Diplomatic Engagements

Strengthening Ties: U.S.-India Diplomatic Engagements

 Global
2
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

 India
4
Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

 Libya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025