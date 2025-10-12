Court Orders Meta and Google to Remove Defamatory Content Against Ramkatha Narrator
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court instructed Meta and Google to remove defamatory videos about renowned Ramkatha narrator Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. The petition alleges Shashank Shekhar posted derogatory content online. The case spotlights the need for stricter social media regulations to combat defamation.
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has mandated Meta and Google to take down within 48 hours videos deemed objectionable, which are circulating on social media against Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, a respected Ramkatha narrator and Padma Vibhushan awardee.
This directive was issued by a division bench composed of Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Prashant Kumar, in response to a petition filed by Sharad Chandra Srivastava. The court directed petitioners to supply the URLs to the social media companies to expedite the removal process, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for November 11.
The petition accuses Shashank Shekhar of distributing defamatory content via multiple social media channels, despite protests from Rambhadracharya's supporters. It calls for stronger regulations on social media to prevent the spread of such content. Additionally, the petition highlights concerns about mocking Rambhadracharya's blindness, leading to the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities summoning Shekhar.
