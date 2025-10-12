Tragedy Strikes: Qatari Diplomats Fatal Accident Near Sharm el-Sheikh

In a tragic turn of events, three Qatari diplomats lost their lives in a car accident near Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. According to security sources, the accident happened when the diplomats' car overturned on a curve 50 kilometers from the resort city.

Two other diplomats sustained injuries in the crash, raising questions about the identities and roles of those involved. Speculation surrounds whether the diplomats were part of Qatar's team negotiating Israel-Hamas agreements.

The accident comes as Sharm el-Sheikh prepares to host a significant global summit aimed at finalizing a key agreement, underscoring the gravity of the diplomats' sudden demise.