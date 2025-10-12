Tragic Incident Sparks Political Uproar in West Bengal

In West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police have arrested three individuals for allegedly gang-raping a medical college student. The identities of those arrested have not been disclosed, and the police are continuing to investigate this sensitive case.

The victim, a student originally from Jaleswar, Odisha, was reportedly attacked on Friday evening after leaving her college campus in Durgapur for dinner with a friend. She is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, where she has also provided a statement to the authorities.

The incident has sparked political tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties in West Bengal. Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has expressed deep concern over the incident and urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure swift and decisive action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)