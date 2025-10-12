Historical Echo: Impeachment Scandal Mirrors 19th Century Corruption Case

In a developing scandal, lawmakers have set their sights on Justice Yashwant Varma, a senior figure at the Allahabad High Court, who faces impeachment. This follows the shocking discovery of charred currency notes at his official residence, prompting comparisons to a historical event from 1835 in Travancore.

At the heart of this controversy lies the similarity to strict royal actions taken 190 years ago by Travancore's King Swathi Thirunal. The king had ordered stringent actions against a corrupt judge who passed biased judgments, a situation that bore a striking resemblance to current events.

Eminent historian T P Sankarankutty Nair recalls the Travancore royal administrations' zero-tolerance toward corruption, as evidenced by records of judges being transferred or arrested under suspicion of biased judgments, showing little change in the pursuit of judicial integrity over nearly two centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)