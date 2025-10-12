Left Menu

Tragedy in Telangana: Tribal Woman Succumbs to Assault Injuries

A tribal woman from Telangana was allegedly raped and found with severe injuries. Initially discovered unconscious, she died en route to a hospital. The case was updated to murder upon her death, while investigations into gang rape claims are underway with officials examining CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:41 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Medak district, Telangana, as a 33-year-old tribal woman succumbed to severe injuries after an alleged rape. She was discovered unconscious with head injuries under a tree, prompting immediate action from local residents who alerted the authorities.

The victim, a daily-wage laborer and mother of five, was initially rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to a Hyderabad facility. Unfortunately, she passed away during the transfer on Saturday night.

The police have reclassified the case from attempted murder to murder following her death. They continue to investigate the possibility of a gang rape, scrutinizing CCTV footage for further evidence as the investigation intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

