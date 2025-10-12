Tragedy in Telangana: Tribal Woman Succumbs to Assault Injuries

A tragic incident unfolded in Medak district, Telangana, as a 33-year-old tribal woman succumbed to severe injuries after an alleged rape. She was discovered unconscious with head injuries under a tree, prompting immediate action from local residents who alerted the authorities.

The victim, a daily-wage laborer and mother of five, was initially rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to a Hyderabad facility. Unfortunately, she passed away during the transfer on Saturday night.

The police have reclassified the case from attempted murder to murder following her death. They continue to investigate the possibility of a gang rape, scrutinizing CCTV footage for further evidence as the investigation intensifies.

