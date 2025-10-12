Kerala's Education Standoff: Bridging Gaps between Church and State
Jose K Mani, Kerala Congress (Mani) chief, expresses optimism for a resolution regarding the teacher appointment standoff in aided schools between the state government and church managements, focusing on vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates. An upcoming meeting aims to address legal implications and government actions for a swift solution.
The Kerala Congress (Mani) leader, Jose K Mani, has shown confidence in swiftly resolving the ongoing teacher appointment dispute in aided schools in the state. The conflict centers on vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates, between the state's Left government and church authorities.
Mani conveyed these sentiments ahead of a meeting set for Monday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where they plan to address legal issues from a recent Supreme Court order. The ongoing debate follows discussions led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who met Archbishop Thomas Tharayil amidst escalating tensions.
At the meeting, Mani noted a positive stance by the minister towards approving such teacher appointments and ensuring their remuneration. As a key LDF member, Mani remains involved in ongoing talks, seeking expedited government-level solutions to fully resolve the matter.
