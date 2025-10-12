Left Menu

Kerala's Education Standoff: Bridging Gaps between Church and State

Jose K Mani, Kerala Congress (Mani) chief, expresses optimism for a resolution regarding the teacher appointment standoff in aided schools between the state government and church managements, focusing on vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates. An upcoming meeting aims to address legal implications and government actions for a swift solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:53 IST
Kerala's Education Standoff: Bridging Gaps between Church and State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Congress (Mani) leader, Jose K Mani, has shown confidence in swiftly resolving the ongoing teacher appointment dispute in aided schools in the state. The conflict centers on vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates, between the state's Left government and church authorities.

Mani conveyed these sentiments ahead of a meeting set for Monday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where they plan to address legal issues from a recent Supreme Court order. The ongoing debate follows discussions led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who met Archbishop Thomas Tharayil amidst escalating tensions.

At the meeting, Mani noted a positive stance by the minister towards approving such teacher appointments and ensuring their remuneration. As a key LDF member, Mani remains involved in ongoing talks, seeking expedited government-level solutions to fully resolve the matter.

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025