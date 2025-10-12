Tensions Escalate: Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes
Pakistan closed its border crossings with Afghanistan after a series of exchanges of fire between the two countries' forces. Afghan troops opened fire on Pakistani posts following airstrikes by Pakistan. Several border posts were destroyed. The fighting, centered in Kurram, resulted in closed crossings at Torkham and Chaman.
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan heightened as Pakistan shut its border crossings in response to recent cross-border clashes.
Shooting erupted when Afghan forces targeted Pakistani border posts, countering Pakistani airstrikes conducted earlier in the week. In response, Pakistani artillery hit several Afghan border posts, leading to their destruction. Although firing subsided by Sunday morning, sporadic gunfire persisted in the Kurram region.
Key border routes including Torkham and Chaman were sealed, affecting minor crossings like Kharlachi and Angoor Adda. While Afghan officials made no official statement on the closures, they claimed operations concluded without further threats. Meanwhile, Pakistan accused Afghan authorities of sheltering militants, a claim denied by Kabul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- border
- fire
- clashes
- security
- airstrikes
- retaliation
- closure
- TTP
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Unprovoked Border Clashes Between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Star's Security Scare: Sangeeta Bijlani's Push for Protection
EU Launches Biometric System to Bolster Border Security
Pavana Theft Leaves Sangeeta Bijlani Seeking Security and Justice
Sebi's Bold Plans for NRI Investment Ease, Cyber Security & Regulatory Evolution