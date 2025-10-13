Left Menu

Border Skirmish Escalates Tensions: Afghan-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies

Deadly border clashes erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan, marking the most significant confrontation since the Taliban's rise in 2021. Pakistani air strikes on Kabul allegedly instigated the conflict, and accusations of India supporting militants against Pakistan further complicate the geopolitical scenario.

ISLAMABAD - A deadly border skirmish between Afghanistan and Pakistan has resulted in the alarming loss of dozens of soldiers, highlighting the most intense confrontation since the Taliban's 2021 takeover. The fighting gained traction as U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the brewing conflict, although firing ceased by Monday.

The confrontation began late Saturday when Taliban forces attacked Pakistani military posts along the 2,600 km border. Retaliatory actions by Pakistani forces saw an exchange of artillery, gunfire, and drones into the early hours of Sunday, leaving at least 23 Pakistani soldiers and nine Taliban fighters dead. Both sides claim to have inflicted more significant casualties on the other.

The inciting incident was a Pakistani air strike targeting the Afghan capital, aiming for the head of the Pakistani Taliban. The Taliban's Saturday assault was reportedly retaliation for this airspace violation. Meanwhile, Pakistan accuses India of collaborating with Afghanistan to back anti-Pakistani militants, a claim New Delhi rejects.

