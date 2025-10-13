Mass Release: A Landmark Moment in Israeli-Palestinian Tensions
Israel has released over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Buses carrying freed detainees have arrived in Ramallah and Gaza. This follows Hamas's release of all living hostages held in Gaza, marking a significant step in ongoing negotiations between the two sides.
In a historic turn of events, Israel has freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This landmark decision comes after Hamas released all remaining living hostages from Gaza.
The Hamas-run Prisoners Office confirmed the arrival of buses carrying dozens of released detainees. These vehicles reached Ramallah in the West Bank and also crossed into the Gaza Strip, marking a momentous day for the involved parties.
The formal release took place after the buses departed from Ofer prison, located in the Israel-occupied West Bank, heralding a significant milestone in the ongoing peace negotiations between Israel and Palestinian authorities.
