Mass Release: A Landmark Moment in Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

In a historic turn of events, Israel has freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This landmark decision comes after Hamas released all remaining living hostages from Gaza.

The Hamas-run Prisoners Office confirmed the arrival of buses carrying dozens of released detainees. These vehicles reached Ramallah in the West Bank and also crossed into the Gaza Strip, marking a momentous day for the involved parties.

The formal release took place after the buses departed from Ofer prison, located in the Israel-occupied West Bank, heralding a significant milestone in the ongoing peace negotiations between Israel and Palestinian authorities.

