Left Menu

Mass Release: A Landmark Moment in Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

Israel has released over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners under a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Buses carrying freed detainees have arrived in Ramallah and Gaza. This follows Hamas's release of all living hostages held in Gaza, marking a significant step in ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:40 IST
Mass Release: A Landmark Moment in Israeli-Palestinian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic turn of events, Israel has freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This landmark decision comes after Hamas released all remaining living hostages from Gaza.

The Hamas-run Prisoners Office confirmed the arrival of buses carrying dozens of released detainees. These vehicles reached Ramallah in the West Bank and also crossed into the Gaza Strip, marking a momentous day for the involved parties.

The formal release took place after the buses departed from Ofer prison, located in the Israel-occupied West Bank, heralding a significant milestone in the ongoing peace negotiations between Israel and Palestinian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebuttals

Political Clash Over Kerala IT Professional's Suicide: Allegations and Rebut...

 India
2
Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

Sexual Assault Reported at South Asian University

 India
3
London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

 Global
4
Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

Revenue Officers Demand Justice in Kullu Tehsildar Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025