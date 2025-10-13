Fake 'Tantrik' Uses AI for Scam, Dupes Over 50 Nationwide

A 20-year-old man, identified as Rahul from Rajasthan, has been arrested for allegedly conducting a widespread online fraud, deceiving more than 50 people across India. Rahul posed as a 'tantrik' (occultist) on social media, promising supernatural solutions to personal issues using AI-generated visuals to support his claims.

Operating under the alias 'AGHORI_JI_RAJASTHAN', Rahul ran multiple fake social media accounts and a bogus website to promote his supposed spiritual healing services. He lured emotionally vulnerable individuals through paid advertisements, offering to resolve problems such as breakups and family disputes. Victims were convinced through manipulated photos and videos depicting eerie rituals, leading them to transfer money for expensive fabricated rituals.

The Cyber Police Station in New Delhi intervened after receiving a complaint from a Delhi-based woman who reported being cheated of Rs 1.14 lakh. Investigators traced the fraudulent operations to several bank accounts linked to Rahul and his relatives. A subsequent raid in Jhunjhunu resulted in the arrest of Rahul, along with the seizure of mobile phones, SIM cards, debit cards, and other evidence. Police continue to analyze the fake assets to uncover more victims and potential accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)